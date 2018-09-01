Reports say US president Donald Trump will visit Clare golf resort during visit

THE UNITED States president, Donald Trump is expected to pay a special visit to his golf resort in County Clare during an official State visit this winter.

The White House released a surprise statement this Friday, announcing that the embattled president will be visiting Ireland on November 12, to mark a century since the end of World War One.

The controversial White House chief will land in Dublin aboard the famous Air Force One via Paris.

According to the Irish Independent On Saturday, Mr Trump will spend one night in Dublin, followed by a visit to his golf resort in Doonbeg, Clare.

The last time Donald Trump visited Ireland, the red carpet was rolled out for him at Shannon Airport and was welcomed by Limerick TD and former Minister for Finance, Michael Noonan in August 2015.

It is not known yet if Air Force One will be touching down at Shannon Airport at any stage during his State visit.