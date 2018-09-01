Man charged with late night stabbing in Limerick city

Fintan Walsh

Reporter:

Fintan Walsh

Email:

fintan.walsh@limerickleader.ie

Man charged with late night stabbing in Limerick city

A MAN is to appear in court, charged in connection with the stabbing of a man in Limerick city this Saturday. 

The suspect, aged in his 20s, is due to appear before a judge at Nenagh District Court after 2.30pm. 

On Thursday night at around 11.30pm, a man in his 50s was taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for stab wounds. 

Gardai have said that his injuries are being treated as non-life-threatening. 

This was the fourth stabbing in Limerick city in less than two weeks. 