Miss Limerick presents baking prizes at Show which she won many years ago

GRACE Kelly, aged 8, epitomises what Limerick Show is all about.

In the morning, the girl from Stonehall, Kildimo was showjumping and in the afternoon she was picking up awards in the baking section.

The daughter of Daire and Pam Kelly was all smiles.

“My pony’s name is Misty. I got a highly commended in the showjumping,” said Grace. In the baking section, she won the overall cup in the junior section.

“I made chocolate rice krispie buns, cupcakes and cookies,” beamed Grace.

She didn’t lick it off the ground as her grandmother Rosemary Shire won the overall cup for her produce in the adult baking section.

“We’re all very proud of Grace. This is the second time she has won it,” said Rosemary.

With a name like Grace Kelly she was always going to be a star. The cups in the arts, crafts and baking section were presented by Miss Limerick Beibhinn Haren. The 19-year-old would have have seen herself in the eyes of Grace.

“I entered the photography, crafts and baking section at Limerick Show when I was eight. I did it three or four years in a row. My dad [Martin] helped me with the photography and crafts and mum [Brid] helped me with the baking. My grandmother [Catherine Malone] entered apples and the flower arranging. Dad put in photographs as well,” said Beibhinn. Like the Kellys it is in the family.

Her involvement in Limerick Show had a big bearing on a young Beibhinn.

“When you sit down for a couple of hours to make a T-shirt, or buns or take a photo and put them in the different sections. And then when you are placed that was really a boost of confidence for me.

“I still have the rosettes at home,” said Beibhinn, who is looking forward to representing Limerick in Miss Ireland on September 16.

Chairperson of the arts, crafts and baking section, Anne Gabbett complimented everyone on the fantastic display of talent on show in the hall. It was there for one and all to see. She also thanked all the sponsors and Beibhinn for presenting the beautiful cups.