Limerick Civic Trust secures €3k boost from Shannon branch of Hotels Federation

THE Limerick Civic Trust has received a €3,000 boost from the Shannon branch of the Irish Hotels Federation.

The money will be used to support the trust’s ongoing efforts to convert the old St Munchin’s Church into a military museum.

Headed by solicitor Thomas Wallace O’Donnell, the Civic Trust exists to undertakes projects for the general improvement of Limerick’s environment​.

Brian Harrington, the chairperson of the Irish Hotels Federation said: “We chose to make a contribution to Limerick Civic Trust to support the marvellous work that the Trust does, including the protection and enhancement of our built heritage, which is a very important element of our growing appeal to Limerick’s visitors.”

David O’Brien, the chief executive of the trust added: “We are thrilled to receive this donation which will be used to complete another phase of converting St Munchin’s Church into a museum.

“As with all large historic building projects, the conversion is costly and Limerick Civic Trust, as a voluntary organisation, is dependent on external support. We are extremely grateful to the Federation for this generous donation.”

Earlier this year, the trust launched a campaign to help raise €350,000 so it can complete the conversion which began in 2016.

The Shannon branch of the federation held its monthly meeting in the Limerick Civic Trust’s Boardroom in Bishop’s Palace.

This facility is being made available for hire to the general public to hold meetings for their companies.