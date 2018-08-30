Hurling fan Charles died happy knowing Limerick had won

CHARLES and Carmel Ahern spent 47 years of married life together, worked together on the dairy farm and are now buried together after dying just six days apart.

They are now reunited in heaven and, touchingly, Charles went to his God knowing that Limerick were All-Ireland champions. He died in St John’s Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on the day of the final. His loving wife passed away peacefully at home on the previous Monday.

The family eloquently described losing two parents as, “It is hard for us but it is fitting that they are together again”.

Carmel, aged 84, bravely battled cancer until she went to her eternal reward. Charles’ health had been failing but he knew about her passing.

However, Charles, a big Limerick hurling supporter, went to his God with a smile on his face. His family told him every time Limerick had scored and told him they had won.

Throughout his 82 years, Charles went to Limerick matches and was also involved with his local club. He served for a period as cathaoirleach of Cumann Peil Cathair Chinn Lis and was its vice-president at his passing. The club gave a guard of honour at his funeral which his family said their dad would have liked.

Carmel, a tall, elegant and lovely lady, was a nurse. The handsome couple set about working the farm and raising their five children - Garry, Aine, Caroline, Cathal and Michael.

“They were married for 47 years and they would have had good health throughout. It was a very happy home and they were very happy together,” said their daughter, Caroline.

“They were dairy farming so they worked together and were never apart that much.

“They were very good parents, they were hard-working, they provided us with a happy home. We all have plenty of lovely memories of being on the farm with them.”

Hundreds of mourners paid their respects at their respective removals from Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety and at their funeral Masses in Caherconlish church. Charles and Carmel were poignantly laid to rest together in the adjoining cemetery after just six days apart.

Limerick Leader Caherconlish notes correspondent, Pat Hourigan said: “That they were called to their eternal home in heaven within such a short time between each of their passing is very much a reflection on the closeness and the lifelong inseparability of them as a couple.”

He described Carmel as “a woman of deep faith, she was very much the template that is an Irish mother.”

“Charles was a solid man and solid in his views and advice, much respected by all within and without this district,” said Pat.

Their passing is very deeply regretted by their sons and daughters,extended family and many, many friends.

The family are overwhelmed by kindness from friends and neighbours, and also wish to thank St John’s Hospital and Milford Hospice.