‘Stop wasting my f***ing time’: Room-hunting Limerick student sworn at

A TEXT MESSAGE exchange that has surfaced online appears to show a landlord telling a Limerick student to “stop wasting (his) f***ing time” after she enquired about renting a room.

The conversation, which has been seen by the Limerick Leader, began when the student introduced herself and said she was hoping to rent a room in the area.

“I saw you have one and was wondering if you could send me on the details please,” she wrote.

The person renting the room replied: “It’s €130 a week but it’s solely for first years. So stop wasting my f***ing time.”

“I’m shocked to hear that student was spoken to like that,” University of Limerick Student Life president Ciara Jo Hanlon said.

“It’s completely unacceptable. In my own experience, I’ve had brilliant landlords. I’ve met a few gruff landlords but never heard of anyone being spoken to like that. Especially someone so young who approached him in a genuine manner.”

The incident will be referred to UL’s accommodation officer, she added.

Student Life, the UL students’ representative body, is currently working with the accommodation office as demand for rooms ahead of September continues.

“There is an awful lot of students who maybe didn’t think they were going to get to UL have now got their positions so they are frantic trying to get accommodation,” Ms Hanlon said, adding that there is currently a huge amount of digs available.

Gardai in Limerick have issued a warning to students as rental scams have spiked in recent weeks. Several students have recently fallen victim to scams as they searched for accommodation.

Gardai advise that students ideally only do business with rental agencies, ask prospective landlords for ID and take a photo, pay deposits directly to landlords or agencies and to use cheques or bank drafts.