WATCH: Behind the scenes at University of Limerick as 2,800 students graduate

THIS week sees more than 2,800 students conferred at the University of Limerick as new figures released by the university show its graduate employment rate is now 17% higher than the national average.

2,807 students are due to be conferred in formal ceremonies taking place at the campus in Castletroy. Among them are are 56 PhD graduates as well as All Ireland hurling champions Mike Casey, Gearoid Hegarty, Sean Finn, Tom Morrissey and Pat Ryan.

Mike Casey, from Na Piarsaigh GAA, and Gearoid Hegarty, from St Patrick’s GAA, received rapturous applause on receiving their scrolls at Tuesday afternoon’s ceremony at the University Concert Hall.

In his speech at the Monday conferrings, UL President Professor Des Fitzgerald highlighted the current demand for UL graduates by employers.

“UL’s graduate employment rate for 2017 primary degree-holders is now 17% higher than the HEA’s most recently-available national average figure which is 62% for 2016 graduates,” UL President Des Fitzgerald said.

Monday saw graduates from the UL Faculty of Education and Health Sciences, which includes nursing and midwifery, clinical therapies and the Graduate Entry Medical School, as well as students from the Faculty of Science and Engineering receive their degrees.

On Tuesday, students from the Faculty of Education and Health Sciences and Interfaculty programmes were conferred and on Wednesday students from the Faculty of Science and Engineering graduated.

Among students who graduated this week were eight of UL’s Sanctuary Scholarship recipients.

The Scholarship, which gives students from refugee and asylum-seeking communities the opportunity to study at UL, was launched in 2017.

The eight students who graduated from their year-long access programme this week will now go on to further study within UL.

On Thursday, students from the Kemmy Business School will be conferred and this Friday will see students from the Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences graduate.

As the five days of conferrings continue, UL released a behind the scenes look at how staff prepare for these special events.

UL Conferrings 2018 from True Media on Vimeo.