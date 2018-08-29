Limerick events awarded funding as part of new Global Irish Festival Series

TWO Limerick festivals are to be funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Fáilte Ireland as part of a new tourism initiative.

The Global Irish Festival Series, which aims to harness Diaspora links for the benefit of local and community tourism, will be piloted along the Wild Atlantic Way in Limerick and Donegal this October.

The Department has allocated €210,000 in funding to four festivals and events. In Limerick, the Global Irish Festival Series is supporting I.NY, which runs from October 7-14 and the Richard Harris International Film Festival, which takes place from October 25-29.

Welcoming the festival series, Mayor of Limerick Cllr James Collins said it was the perfect opportunity for visitors to experience Limerick as the gateway to the Wild Atlantic Way and for the Diaspora to connect with home.

“During the entire month, Limerick will be en fête with a huge entertainment programme from I.NY and the Richard Harris Film Festival as we extend an invitation to friends and family from Limerick, Ireland and around the world to come and join us.

“The Limerick Diaspora may extend up to 6m people worldwide and we’re extending a warm Céad Míle Fáilte to our people across the world to come home, enjoy the festivities and experience Limerick which is still on a high after our All Ireland hurling success.

“This is a great opportunity for visitors to experience Limerick and all that it has to offer.”

The festival was launched at Shannon Airport by Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, Ciaran Cannon, who said it would “enable local communities to further build upon Diaspora networks, deepening connections around the world and encouraging those abroad to return home”.

For more, see www.wildatlantic way.comglobalirish.