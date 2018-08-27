Limerick man wants to see hurlers and Dolores O'Riordan honoured in mural

A DRAB wall in the city centre should be transformed into a homage to our victorious hurlers.

That’s the view of Askeaton man Michael Griffin, who has suggested a piece of art, also referencing ‘Dreams’ by the Cranberries be put in place at Speakers Corner.

Earlier this summer, Limerick Council called for suggestions on how to fill the blue wall.

Michael is suggesting the iconic image of captain Declan Hannon holding aloft the Liam MacCarthy cup, alongside his team mates Shane Dowling and Sean Finn be painted – alongside a title of ‘Dreams come true’, in reference to the iconic song written by the late Dolores O'Riordan.

The thirty-five year old, who was in Croke Park last Sunday, said: “A friend of mine shared it with me during the week and immediately I remembered the council were looking for something for Speakers Corner. I put up a tweet, and it’s gathering a bit of momentum,” he said.

“Dreams is the teams anthem. Every night, I was out celebrating with supporters and players, and that was the song everyone wanted playing on the jukeboxes,” the Askeaton man told the Limerick Leader, “I just think it would look fantastic.”

The artwork was put together by Sydney-based artist Damien Quinn, who is originally from Fedamore. He designed it on the basis of photographs taken on the Croke Park pitch at full-time by Sportsfile.

On Limerick’s one-point win, Michael said: “It was hard to enjoy the game, especially in the eight minutes of added time, it was impossible. But the feeling at the end, words can’t describe it. It’s just pure elation. I’m still on air over it, i’ve been thinking about nothing else these past eight days.”

“We probably have over-celebrated. But it’s long overdue. All the hard times have been erased,” he added.