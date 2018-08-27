Limerick’s Jimmy Buckley to serenade Doon’s All-Ireland winners at homecoming

DOON is all set for an All-Ireland homecoming to remember this Monday as Limerick continues to celebrate victory.

At 6.30pm the parish’s own country music sensation - Jimmy Buckley - will entertain the crowd.

And then at 7.30pm, Richie English, Darragh O’Donovan, Pat Ryan ‘Simon’ and Barry Murphy will take to the stage with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

It all takes place on the Doon GAA field.

“This is a fantastic occasion for Doon and local parishes, and a great opportunity to get a photo with players and the cup. Arrive early and all are welcome,” said a spokesperson for Doon GAA.

Parking will be available on all roads into the village. Please follow advice of stewards.