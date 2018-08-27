Dog ‘chasing a potato’ stolen by man in car on County Limerick road

A COUNTY Limerick family has offered a “substantial reward” for the return of their beloved pet.

Tiny, a terrier, was stolen by a man in a car on a road at Bartoose, Emly, Co Limerick at around 7.30pm on Saturday evening.

Mary Breen, chairperson of the Limerick IFA Farm Family commitee, was handing out flyers at Sunday’s Limerick Show. Tiny belongs to her niece Mary Carroll.

“Her family are distraught. Mary’s children were throwing potatoes for Tiny to fetch and bring back in a field. One of them went out on the road and Tiny went after it. It was just outside their house. Tiny was picked up by a man driving a 06 black Passat with tinted windows,” said Mrs Breen.

Tiny is a brown and white neutered bitch, is microchipped and was wearing a collar with her name tag and contact details.

A “substantial reward” is being offered. Please contact 087 6180675 with any information or contact Tipperary gardai on 062 80670.