Gardai seize cannabis herb during follow-up searches in Clare

GARDAI have seized a further quantity of cannabis herb during follow-up searches in Clare, after drugs and a firearm were found previously.

Gardai from the Clare Divisional Drug Unit seized a further quanity of drugs in follow up searches on Sunday after Saturday’s seizure of cocaine, cannabis and a sub-machine gun and ammunition.

Gardai obtained a search warrant for a house in Miltown Malbay and in the course of their search seized cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €21,000.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Ennis Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has since been released from custody and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The previous day, gardai searched a house and lands at Kilmurray, Sixmilebridge.

During the course of the search gardai discovered a sub-machine gun and ammunition, 1.5kgs of cocaine with a street value of €105,000 and 1kg of cannabis herb with a street value of €20,000 – all subject to analysis.

As part of this operation a car was stopped and searched at Tulla Road, Ennis and 1/2kg of Cocaine with a street value of €35,000 was discovered.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was arrested and taken to Ennis Garda Station.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.