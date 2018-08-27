Limerick Business Leader: New Strand for top city hotel as Stephen checks in

Stephen O’Connor, who has taken the reigns at the four star Limerick Strand Hotel on O’Callaghan Strand, tells us of his plans:

Tell us about the Strand Hotel:

Eleven years old this year, the four-star Limerick Strand Hotel is a firm favourite with both local and international guests to Limerick city. It’s in an idyllic location overlooking the River Shannon in the heart of the city. Our hotel offers a friendly, inviting atmosphere where guests feel comfortable and well taken care of.

I believe in really engaging with hotel guests, and that is what we do best at the Strand Hotel. Customer service is at the forefront of everything we do, our busy Terrace Bar award winning River Restaurant really gives a taste of the neighbourhood with both visitors and locals mixing. Customer service is at the forefront of everything we do. We employ close to 200 staff – between full and part-time. So it’s a fairly big operation and employer in Limerick.

What does your role entail?

I oversee everything that happens in the hotel. My role is very varied and each day can be different but that is part of the appeal of the role. It can be challenging and fast paced especially as the hotel is busy but I really love what I do. Together with my management team I oversee a team of near 200 employees. As well as our bedroom stock, we have 14 meeting rooms, which can cater for up to 600 guests, a large bar, an award winning restaurant and the hotel also boasts a Health club which has over 1,200 local members. So I’m fairly busy! My daily focus is always the ‘guest experience’ which is the most important element of a successful four-star hotel.

Where were you born and raised?

I am from Wexford originally but have lived in Limerick for a number of years now. At present, I live on the South Circular Road and I love it there, I can walk into work on a nice day and it is a nice area to live in. I really enjoy living that close to the city and I love nothing more than walking into the Milk Market on a Saturday morning or taking a walk along the river out to the University of Limerick.

What is your educational background?

I studied hotel management at the Galway Mayo Institute of Technology and spent a number of years working abroad including in a five-star hotel in Geneva, Switzerland. The hotel management course was great as we spent equal time studying and working in industry.

How did you get to where you are today?

My early years of training were spent in Kelly’s resort hotel in Wexford and the Crowne Plaza in Switzerland. I have been general manager in a number of hotels in Ireland previous to my current role. I have been with MHL hotels for over three years now and this is my second general manager position with the company having previously been in the Harbour Hotel at Galway.

Why did you decide to join MHL Hotels?

It is a really great group to work for. Having made Limerick my second home, the decision to take up the position in the Strand Hotel was easy, it is a great hotel in a great position in the city with a great team, what more could I ask for?

What are your goals for the next 12 months?

To continue on the great tradition of hospitality that the Strand is renowned for but also to be a part of everything great that is happening in Limerick city, it really is a city on the rise and the Limerick Strand hotel wants to be a part of all that positivity . We have started a refurbishment programme in the hotel.

We have recently upgraded 70 bedrooms to a contemporary luxurious standard. By the time we have finished this programme, which will be mid 2019, we will have invested €2m in this upgrade. The Limerick Strand Hotel is already a superb hotel, with excellent four-star facilities, but my focus is to continue reinvesting while maintaining our high level of customer service and commitment to bringing business to Limerick and supporting local suppliers.

Who do you admire in business?

I have to say, especially with the week that is in it, JP McManus is an inspiration not only in business but also what he has given back to the city and region, I also admire Michael O'Leary, I know he has his issues of late but really what he has done for international travel is fantastic and he has made air travel affordable for everyone. We need to celebrate Ryanair success and I am sure he will sort out his current issues

In business and life, are you guided by any particular motto?

Our business is all about people and that is both the hotel clients and also the wonderful team I work with. I think if you look after both, it is the key to success. I can also say that if you do something you love, you will never work a day in your life.

Away from work, what are your pastimes and hobbies?

I love sport, whether it is GAA, soccer or rugby and thankfully in Limerick we are well catered for with all! I still try to play a bit of six-a-side soccer each week to keep fit and it’s a bit of fun. I am also a member of Munster martial arts which is a way to keep fit and have some fun. Aside from that I do enjoy the odd pint and meal in some of Limerick’s many great bars and restaurants.