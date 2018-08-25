WATCH: 'Limerick, you're a lady': All-Ireland winner collaborates with Nathan Carter

JUST days after reaching the hurling heights with Limerick GAA, full-forward Shane Dowling shared a stage with Nathan Carter.

Shane joined the country music star on stage at the Mungret Music Festival.

To rapturous cheers from the audience, the Na Piarsaigh clubman – who scored Limerick’s vital third goal in last Sunday’s Croke Park victory – belted out the Denis Allen classic ‘Limerick, you’re a lady’ alongside Nathan.

Mid-way through the track, Shane was handed a hurley, while Nathan flew the green-and-white Limerick flag.

A green and white plat was also proudly tied to his microphone.

Commenting on Facebook, one lady wrote: “Lads how lucky is Nathan Carter… not only did he get to meet Shane Dowling but he got to sing Limerick your're a lady with him. A lot of people jealous of Nathan!”

The Mungret Music Festival continues this Saturday evening with Aslan and the Stunning performing.

Kevin O’Hagan of the festival committee, hopes some of Limerick’s other Liam MacCarthy winning panel will follow in Dowling’s footsteps.

“We hope to have a few special guests, and maybe a bit of silverware there tonight. Declan Hannon is welcome to come and sing Caledonia on stage,” he told Limerick’s Live95FM.