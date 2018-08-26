Call out for support for Milford's Harvest Fair in Limerick

ORGANISERS of the Milford Harvest Fair in Limerick have called upon the people of the Mid-West to help make this year’s event the best of its 33-year history.

Organising chairman, Joe Murphy expects the fair to be a perfect family day out.

“I would urge the public to continue its loyal support of the Fair, and we welcome everyone, especially those who have not visited before,” he said.

Volunteers and donations of books, toys, handbags and scarves, cakes, and additional items are more than welcome.

Items can be donated at Milford Hospice between 10am and 7.30pm right through to Thursday, August 30. The fair will then take place on Sunday, September 2 in the University of Limerick arena.