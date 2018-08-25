Limerick Show to look at farming links with heritage 

EXPLORING how best to use West Limerick’s “rich heritage” as a way to strengthen the county’s tourism offering is to be a key feature of this year’s Limerick Show.

The annual event will look at creating links between agriculture and tourism through heritage, according to event manager Donie O’Connor, who is also the West Limerick Heritage Society chairperson.

“Our villages and towns are dying for various different reasons but we are encouraging people, through the Heritage Society, to highlight what they have to offer in their own area,” Mr O’Connor explained.

“We can capitalise on that, organise tours and revitalise towns through tourism.”

“In every town and every parish in the country, there is something to be seen. Whether it is a High Cross or a castle or a ring-fort; Culture and heritage covers everything.”

“We have so much culture in Limerick, and in West Limerick,” Mr O’Connor.

“At the show we’ve linked across the county with the city for the first time and the Hunt Museum and Limerick City and County Council are playing a big part of it.”

“We want to highlight the heritage we have through the show and also to give the farming community the opportunity to get involved.”

“For example, if a farmer wishes to use his land for a tourist attraction, or to run tours of the farm or the farm house, we’ll have people on the day to help, and give them information on how to go about doing that.”

The Limerick Show is also to feature a ‘Business Hub’, Mr O’Connor added. “The Business Hub will also help to connect anyone interested in tourism up to the relevant people.”