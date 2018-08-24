Limerick gardai give advice to renters as woman ‘scammed’ out of €1,000

A LIMERICK lady was conned out of €1,000 in an online rental scam.

Gardai are warning about accommodation scams after a lady lost money to a fraudulent site.

“A Limerick lady found an apartment to rent and contacted the advertiser,” said a spokesperson.

“The advertiser sent her a link to a website which was posing as Air B&B and the lady sent over a thousand euro through to the site which turned out to be a fraudulent site. It was only when she went to view the apartment that she discovered it does not exist.”

Gardai are aware of rental scams which are operating at the moment, but especially in cities where universities and colleges are located.

“With leaving results and CAO offers out, this is very relevant with parents and students trying to find suitable accommodation,” added the spokesperson.