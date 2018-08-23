Counterfeit notes again in circulation, Limerick gardai warn

GARDAI in Limerick have warned that counterfeit notes are doing the rounds again.

A spokesperson said that an off licence in County Limerick took in a €50 note from a young male.

“He purchased goods to the value of €11 and the change was handed out before the staff member checked the note and found it to be a dud note. She did attempt to stop the male from leaving but he ran off.

“Every business should at least have the marker pen to establish whether it is a legitimate note or not before change is handed over to the customer,” they added.

Gardai are also highlighting a number of burglaries in the last week.

One occurred in an office building in the city centre where the main doors are opened by a card swipe that employees have.

“In this case a male followed a worker into the building and stole a handbag before he got away,” said gardai, who warned employees to ensure that the door closes behind them so nobody can follow them in.