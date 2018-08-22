Molly Martens to serve extended sentence for murder of Limerick man Jason Corbett

MOLLY Martens is to serve four more years on her sentence for murdering her husband, Limerick man Jason Corbett, after she repeatedly breached prison rules.

The Tennessee-woman, who was convicted of the second-degree murder of the father-of-two from Janesboro last year, now faces serving four extra years in prison after she was cited previously for breaching three separate rules.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has indicated that Ms Martens now has a scheduled release date from her second-degree murder sentence of April 2041, four years longer than her previous projected release date of August 3, 2037.

Ms Martens underwent a major custody review last month on the eve of the third anniversary of Mr Corbett’s murder, the Irish Independent reports. She was transferred back to a high-security prison in North Carolina after breaching prison rules.

Last summer, a North Carolina court found Ms Martens and Tom Martens, her father, guilty of the murder of Mr Corbett, originally from Janesboro, at the home he shared with Ms Martens in 2015.

Mr Corbett died after being hit with a baseball bat and a paving brick at least ten times the morning he died, his murder trial was told.