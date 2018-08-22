Shock and sadness greet sudden passing of former Irish Chamber Orchestra CEO

JOHN Kelly, the former CEO of the Irish Chamber Orchestra, has died suddenly in the United States.

The viola and fiddle player, who was CEO of the University of Limerick-based orchestra from 1993 to 2012, was 63.

The ICO said it was with “great sadness and a heavy heart that we note the sudden passing of our great friend and colleague, John Kelly, former CEO of the Irish Chamber Orchestra”.

“John was appointed CEO of the Irish Chamber Orchestra in 1993 and was instrumental in the relocation, redevelopment and expansion of the orchestra until 2012.

“During his tenure, John played a pivotal role in providing the ICO with its own state-of-the-art home and studio, on campus here at UL and expanding the ICO vision.

“John Kelly was a tenacious man, who thought big and was never afraid to ask. He was an idealist, a man of great faith with a warm heart. We will miss him greatly. Our deepest sympathies to his beloved daughter Sarah-Jane, her mother Bernie, his wife Ellen, AJ, Beth and his brothers Chris, Gerry, James, Paul and Robert.”

Charlotte Eglington, marketing manager with the ICO, said John Kelly’s death “has shocked us profoundly”.

“Not alone was John a great boss but he was a good friend. John was a great listener and always at hand with advice. Nothing was a problem and if it was, he would merely suggest you should check it out with the man above,” she said.

“John was always reaching to the stars with his big ambitions and dreams. When we achieved our home in UL no-one but John thought he could achieve it - and of course he did. Well JK is up there shining bright with the best of stars today! Shine on old pal we will miss you,” she added.

Mr Kelly helped to secure millions of euro in Government funding for the University of Limerick based orchestra during his tenure.

In an interview with the Limerick Leader in 2012, he said that directing it over nearly two decades helped him achieve his “dream to establish an Irish orchestra that would be recognised as one of the leading chamber orchestras in Europe.”

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my lengthy tenure with the ICO. I’m deeply grateful for the experience I’ve gained and very proud of what we’ve accomplished together,” he said after his 19 years at the helm.

Under his leadership, the orchestra developed strong relationships with world-class soloists and conductors, commissioned some of Ireland’s finest new works and toured internationally from the US to China, Singapore and Australia.

The ICO also became actively involved in introducing school pupils in disadvantaged areas in Limerick to classical music with great success, believing that “music can be an important instrument of social change.” In addition to holding ‘Sing out the Strings’ concerts, comprised of students from these schools, it also introduced scholarships for children of the regeneration areas. Mr Kelly repeatedly called for music to be top of the school agenda, saying “You can’t tackle these social problems through maths.”

Kelly, who lived in Killaloe, was originally from Kildare. He studied at the Royal College of Music in London and began playing with the RTE Symphony Orchestra at 18.

His father was the composer TC Kelly, who was director of music at Clongowes Wood College, where John grew up.

John Horgan of Killaloe Chamber Music Festival, the first series of which Kelly founded, said he was “saddened to hear of John’s untimely death”.

“On behalf of our current festival committee I would like to pay tribute to John’s initiative in establishing the first festival as one of his many enormous achievements as CEO the ICO. His legacy in the world of music will long be remembered,” he wrote in a post on Facebook.

So sorry to hear of the sudden passing of John Kelly today. It was always a pleasure to work with him during his time with @ICOrchestra. https://t.co/wsrHVsUpES — UCH (@UCHLimerick) August 21, 2018

Such sudden & sad news today. John was a believer in the power of big thinking - ambitious goals and bold visions. These characteristics plus his charm and talents, helped him achieve a great deal for the @ICOrchestra ; and of course, for his family; Rest in peace, John. — Dave_Griffin (@Dave_Griffin) August 21, 2018

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Kelly, former CEO of the Irish Chamber Orchestra - a great collaborator and friend to CCI for many years. Deepest condolences to John's family, friends and his colleagues at ICO.

May he rest in peace. https://t.co/i60BX42VwK — ChamberChoirIreland (@ChamberChoir) August 21, 2018

Very sad and shocking to hear this news. John was a lovely man. https://t.co/gbzRcyZ6vu — Ellen Cranitch (@pvespertine) August 21, 2018