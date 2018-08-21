WATCH: ‘Maniacs on the Limerick dance floor’ at epic homecoming celebrations

LIMERICK was rocking on Monday night as the victorious All-Ireland winning hurlers returned with the Liam MacCarthy cup.

After an estimated 90,000 people lined the streets and the Gaelic Grounds to welcome the players, celebrations continued long into the night in pubs across the city and county.

And the hurlers themselves eventually made their way to Amber Nightclub on Howley's Quay, where they were entertained by resident DJ JJ Hartigan and Mark McCabe, who performed a barnstorming version of his hit Maniac 2000.

Limerick man JJ said it was “absolutely incredible to have the ALL-IRELAND WINNING team in our nightclub last night!"

It was absolutely incredible to have the ALL-IRELAND WINNING team in our nightclub last night! @Amber_Limerick



The most amazing night I’ve EVER had as a DJ.



Topped off by the legend @MarkMcCabeIE tearing the roof off the place!



Not sure what time we finished though pic.twitter.com/1ULf4sXmvX August 21, 2018

“The most amazing night I’ve EVER had as a DJ. Topped off by the legend @MarkMcCabeIE tearing the roof off the place! Not sure what time we finished though.”