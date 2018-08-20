Limerick Rose misses out on spot in TV final

THE LIMERICK Rose Centre is “extremely proud” of the Limerick Rose 2018, who did not make it through to the televised RTÉ Dome this Monday evening.

Limerick Rose Hazel Ní Chathasaigh, a graduate of UL and Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh, will not feature on RTE this Monday or Tuesday evening as she did not make it through to the final TV selections with Dáithí Ó Sé in the Dome.

However, the TV selection is not the “be all and end all” of the festival, according to Tom Cranley of the Limerick Rose Centre.

“Getting on TV is a highlight of the festival but its not the ‘be all and end all’ of being the Limerick Rose,” Mr Cranley said.

“You’re the Limerick Rose for the whole year and Hazel has had an absolute ball down in Tralee.”

“We’re extremely proud of everything she’s done so far. The people of Limerick have been great to her in terms of their support.”

The International Rose Tour stopped off in Limerick enroute to the festival, he added.

“It was the only stop outside Kildare and Dublin where they were based. The Limerick Rose Centre are delighted to have that and it's a massive thank you to the George Hotel who have not only been absolutely brilliant to the Limerick Rose but also to the International Festival as well.”

“There’s a lot to be proud of this year in terms of those achievements. Hazel will be going to loads of events throughout the year, she’s got trips away with the rest of the Rose family and her Rose sisters so we’re not in anyway down about it.”