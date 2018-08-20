Limerick Fire Service go green after hurlers’ incredible All-Ireland win
The Fire Service tweeted: 'Our crews have been busy overnight & LI11E1 has never looked better'
LIMERICK Fire and Rescue Service has been busy in the aftermath of Limerick’s incredible All-Ireland hurling win.
The service said “Our crews have been busy overnight & LI11E1 has never looked better”, with one of its appliances painted green from fire engine red.
“Hard work, determination & never giving up...congratulations @LimerickCLG,” it tweeted.
A massive homecoming party is planned for the hurlers later this Monday, with a ticketed event taking place in the Gaelic Grounds. The team is due at Colbert Station at 5.40pm and will travel on an open-top bus to the Gaelic Grounds for the official homecoming.
