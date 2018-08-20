Man charged over fatal Limerick pub stabbing remanded further

A LIMERICK man charged with murdering another man at a pub in the city earlier this summer has been remanded in continuing custody.

Directions are still awaited in the case of Mark Crawford, aged 41, of Distillery View, Thomondgate who is accused of fatally stabbing Patrick O’Connor in July.

The 24-year-old was attacked while socialising at his local pub, Fitzgerald’s Bar, on Sexton Street North shortly before midnight on July 7, last.

Mr O’Connor, who was from Kileely, died at University Hospital Limerick a short time after the incident.

A murder investigation was subsequently launched after gardai received the results of a post-mortem examination which was carried out by the state pathologist.

During a vacation sitting of Limerick District Court, Sergeant John Moloney said a file has been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) who has directed trial on indictment.

During the brief hearing, he requested additional time to facilitate the preparation of a book of evidence.

Judge Marie Keane was told there were no objections to the matter being adjourned for a month.

The defendant was remanded in continuing custody until September 11, next.