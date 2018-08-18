UPDATE: Road re-opens following three-car collision in Limerick

THE N69 has been reopened after it was closed both ways earlier this Saturday following a three-car collision in Limerick.

Following the collision, which took place on the N69 at Elm Park, just west of Clarina Cross, the N69 was closed and traffic diversions were put in place.

There are still some knock-on delays around Clarina following the incident.

The N21 still has long delays both ways heading into Adare, according to AA Roadwatch.