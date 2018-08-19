Pope visit welcomed by Church of Ireland Bishop of Limerick and Killaloe

AHEAD of Pope Francis’ visit to Ireland next weekend, the Church of Ireland Bishop of Limerick and Killaloe has written to clergy, to urge them to take the opportunity to strengthen “the warm ecumenical bonds” that already exist between churches in the region.

The Right Reverend Kenneth Kearon has written to diocesan clergy and readers, as he believes the event is not only important for the Roman Catholic Church but “for all Christians in Ireland”.

The Bishop has also written to his fellow Roman Catholic bishops, to praise Pope Francis for his ecumenical commitment and also for his personal friendship with the Archbishop of Canterbury.

In his letter, the Bishop also thanked the upcoming event for “the great hope” he believes it will bring to Christians of all denominations.

He also believes that each church should send their good wishes to their own Roman Catholic parish.