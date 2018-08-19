Ryans hoping Limerick give us a centenary to remember

THE Celtic Cross looks small in the palm of Fr Seamus Ryan’s hand. However, it is anything but insignificant as the All-Ireland medal from 1918 means the world. It belongs to his late father, Willie, from Limerick’s win 100 years ago.

It was the 1918 final but it was actually played in January 1919 due to the political turmoil in the country. Limerick beat Wexford by 9-5 to 1-3.

Willie Ryan, from Cappamore, was playing wing forward that day.

Fr Seamus said as a child they were very conscious of their father’s and Limerick’s success.

“It was a big honour. Limerick hadn’t won very much. He was very humble and modest about it. He was that kind of man. He would never talk about his own hurling but we would always know from others how good he was,” said Fr Seamus, who was a fine hurler himself.

He and his late brother - Fr Liam - played together in Limerick’s Munster final win of 1955. Fr Liam played wing forward like his father, while Fr Seamus was centre back. Fr Liam made history that day as he became the youngest ever captain of a Munster championship winning team. Fr Seamus was just a year older. Wexford and the Rackard brothers ended their All-Ireland hopes in the semi-final.

In 1956, Limerick played Cork in the Munster Final. Fr Seamus was marking one Christy Ring.

“I was young, lively and fast. I could beat him to the ball. I was playing very well, I was on one of my good days,” said Fr Seamus. Christy Ring pointed at the crowd and said to Fr Seamus, “They came to watch me not you”.

The Cork legend went in corner forward and got three goals. Game over.

“I should have followed him in!” said Fr Seamus.

“At the end I was disappointed as we looked like winning it. I think I was tying my laces. I got a tap on my back and it was Christy Ring. He came out all the way and he said, “You had a great game. It was a pity you had to lose”. I was a nobody, I was a young fellow, I always remembered it. I appreciated it very much.”

Both the Ryan brothers’ hurling careers were cut short as in those days there was a ban on ordained priests or Christian Brothers playing GAA, while men who had returned to the seminary were not released.

“It was nonsense. They wouldn’t let you out of the seminary back then and they can’t get them in now!” said Fr Seamus.

Now aged 81, the Cappamore priest continues to assist Fr Dick Browne in his home parish.

When he was just 21 he had no fear tearing into the great Christy Ring and sees a lot of similarities with the current fearless young Limerick team. Fr Seamus has hardly missed a game this year and has been impressed with what he has seen.

“We’re proud of them. When Kilkenny got the goal they looked like they were going to sweep it away but they came back. It was the young fellows who got the points and won that match. The same was true in the match against Cork. They fought back,” said Fr Seamus.

No matter who wins on Sunday those winning medals will be cherished for generations to come.

Liam O’Mahoney, chairman of the Munster Post Primary Schools, is a grandson of Willie Ryan.

“I grew up listening to all the stories that Seamus would have grown up on and then added to when he and Liam hurled. We were always very proud that grandad won an All-Ireland in 1918. The medal was always displayed with honour.

“Everyone was very proud of what he achieved and then to win another in 1921 was fantasy stuff considering I grew up in an era when we weren’t winning All-Irelands,” said Liam, who was six when Liam MacCarthy last came to Limerick in 1973.

“As the years went by you valued it even more and it is part of who we are and where we are from,” he said.

Eamon, who is principal of Mungret Community College, knows many of the players through the Munster Post Primary Schools involvement.

“We all feel we have kind of grown up with them because they have been so successful at underage. We feel we know them.

“I would know a lot of this current team as they played Harty with the West Limerick Colleges, Ardscoil Ris, Castletroy College and Scoil na Trionoide Naofa in Doon,” said Eamonn, who paid tribute to everyone who helped these players on their journey - coaches, clubs, schools, County Board, Munster Council and sponsorship.

Whoever wins, August 19, 2018 will live long in the memory. For example, Eamonn’s son Donal got to play in the reenactment of the 1918 final on June 30.

“It was a lovely occasion. It allowed a number of generations of our family to be there - Seamus, his sisters Mary T and Enda and cousins. It brought the reality of the win back to life,” said Eamonn, who wished John Kiely and his charges the very best of luck.

Maybe, just maybe, in 100 years’ time other Limerick families will be remembering their grandfathers’ All-Ireland win and their small Celtic Crosses that mean so much.