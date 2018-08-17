Limerick's Hunt Museum using '3D digitisation' to explore collection

A NEW digital project is allowing “everyone to virtually get inside” the original objects that make up the unique collection at Limerick’s Hunt Museum.

The Hunt Museum is currently undertaking the Limerick 3D Project together with Digital Heritage Age, thanks to a European Year of Cultural Heritage grant and support from Limerick City and County Council.

Using photogrammetry, a number of volunteers have generated 3D models of the Hunt Museum's collections following an intensive programme of training in this form of digitisation.

“The idea that we can make the amazing Hunt Museum objects accessible as 3D online is very exciting,” Gary Dempsey from Digital Heritage Age said.

The perseverance of #Limerick3D volunteers last week has produce this wonderful 3D model of a Painted Blue Glass Bead from the @HuntMuseum collection. https://t.co/jPlNNlN49Q @cags_maria you can let the team know their work is impressive — DigitalHeritageAge (@DH_Age) August 14, 2018

Photogrammetry involves using photography to record objects, as well as special software to process them and generate the 3D models.

A number of full day sessions have been held to train the group, with the project aiming to increase the numbers learning this technology.

“Sometimes the eye doesn’t see an object’s detail but working with it digitally on a computer screen reveals so much,” one volunteer at a training session said.

Several 3D models of Hunt Museum collection objects have already been generated and can be explored on the ‘Limerick 3D project’ Sketchfab page.

What's this - More #Limerick3D models created during @HuntMuseum community volunteer photogrammetry project thanks to @HeritageHubIRE for supporting and @Sketchfab for providing #CulturalHeritage account https://t.co/zNZ40KDxIK @cags_maria you can leave the Palstave tomorrow :) — DigitalHeritageAge (@DH_Age) August 14, 2018

For Heritage Week 2018, visitors to the museum are invited to take part in a “hands-on experience” with the photogrammetry technology used during the process, while also getting the chance to handle some of the original objects that are being digitised.

The Limerick 3D project workshop will take place on Thursday August 23 and Saturday August 25 from 11am to 1pm.

Other events include a talk by archaeologist Dr Ros O Maolduin of the Irish Prehistoric Field School on the use of 3D modelling in archaeology on Thursday August 23 from 7pm to 8pm.

For further information please contact Maria Cagney, Curator of Education and Outreach on 061 312833 or education@huntmuseum.com or go to www.huntmuseum.com/events