Rose Hazel Ní Chathasaigh to cheer on Limerick from Tralee

THE LIMERICK Rose, who has begun to make her way to Kerry to take part in this year's Rose of Tralee International Festival, has wished the Limerick hurlers the best of luck ahead of this Sunday’s All-Ireland Final against Galway.

Hazel Ní Chathasaigh, a physiotherapist from the Roxboro Road who is currently working in the University Hospital Limerick, will be cheering the team on from Tralee as she arrives to the Kingdom

Proud Gaeilgeoir Hazel, a former student of Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh and the University of Limerick, has a background in competitive indoor and outdoor swimming and as a student represented UL at both intervarsities and the Irish Open Championships.

“I would be into hurling but I am usually more of a rugby fan,” Ms Ní Chathasaigh said.

“But I’ll be cheering the team on on Sunday, of course.”

This year, 57 Roses commenced their pre-festival trip with a two day tour of Kildare, starting off in Maynooth, where they enjoyed the Kildare Village, St Brigid’s Trail and The K Club.

The group stopped off in Limerick on Wednesday en route to the Dome, enjoying lunch at the George Boutique Hotel.

This weekend will also be a nail-biting event for Hazel, as she finds out on Saturday if she will feature on RTE’s live shows in Tralee on Monday and Tuesday.

“We’ll all be part of the festival but on the Saturday 32 Roses are announced by RTE to be on the telly,” Hazel explained.

She is looking forward to meeting the other contestants and getting to know them, she adds.

“I’ve met the other girls briefly at the Galway Races and again at the Kerry Rose selection, but I’ll meet them again and get to know them properly when I go on the tour.

“The festival is a great thing to be involved with, great for the family,” Hazel said.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival will run from Friday, August 17 to Tuesday, August 21 when the 2018 Rose of Tralee is crowned in the Festival Dome live on RTÉ One.

Full details of this year's Rose of Tralee International Festival are available from www.roseoftralee.ie