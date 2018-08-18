Galway girl Meghann Scully raises eyebrows in Limerick with daring attire

MEGHANN Scully is a Galway girl and a Limerick lady.

The Spin South West presenter, Leader columnist, author, model and DJ will have divided loyalties on Sunday.

“This is going to be a tough one for me,” laughed Meghann.

“Galway is my hometown but Limerick has become home. I spent four great years here as a student and now returning, it has provided me with that same sense of happiness and fun. I am spending more and more time here than at home. I would love to see Galway win but I will be equally as happy to see Limerick win and will certainly celebrate either way,” she added.

Last year, as Galway sought to end a 29-year-wait for Liam MacCarthy she wasn’t in Croke Park or a pub or even in her sitting room watching it.

“Would you believe I watched the game at a wedding fair on a mobile phone backstage. I was DJing that day. It was booked before Galway reached the final and I always commit to whatever event is organised first. It was magical for Galway. It brought sheer happiness to the city and county,” said Meghann, who won’t make the same mistake again.

“I made sure to keep this weekend free from work. The plan is to go to Croke Park. I’ve a few people looking out for tickets for me. The last All-Ireland I went to I was sitting alone in the Cusack but that didn’t bother me. I’ll sit anywhere just to be there supporting as I missed it last year,” said Meghann, who has just started a new show at 10.45am every week day on Spin South West.

What kind of atmosphere can Limerick expect if, like Galway did last year, they end a long All-Ireland famine?

“It was electric but it was also emotional that these bunch of guys had achieved something so many before them hadn’t. People travelled from all over the world to be part of the celebrations. It was homecoming after homecoming. Every town and village got to experience the magic of winning an All-Ireland Final.”

Johnny Glynn - one of Galway’s many danger men - is from Ardrahan where Meghann hails from. She went to school and university with a number of Galway players and would know them quite well. On the green side, Meghann knows Declan Hannon as she works with his girlfriend, Louise Cantillon.

“I don't have a favourite hurler but I admire them all for their dedication and commitment to the sport. It isn’t a professional sport but they work just as hard, if not harder than professional athletes. They hold down full-time jobs, train, play and sacrifice so much else to do what they do. I have seen and witnessed this first hand and it can only be admired.

“It takes a special person to play at this level, suffer defeats and big wins and do it year in and year out. I can only wish all the men the very best of luck on the day. It isn't a case of the best team winning as both teams have proved their ability and both sides want it.

“And on the day sometimes it is luck that can win it when nothing else can pull the sides apart,” said Meghann.

And as for the winner, Meghann, like most people, simply can’t call it.