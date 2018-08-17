Scores of things to do, see and hear during upcoming Heritage Week in Limerick

NATIONAL Heritage Week kicks off this Saturday with thousands of events taking place all over the country, celebrating Ireland’s natural, built and cultural heritage.

Here in Limerick, citizens have a fantastic opportunity to dip a toe into dozens of different aspects of our heritage in venues across the city and county.

There are 68 separate listings for Limerick on the National Heritage Week site, ranging from free self-guided tours of Bruff and Kilmallock, to a nature walk on King’s Island and Pond Dipping in the Maigue; from Songs and Music of the Wren Tradition in Kilfinane to Limerick’s Historic Songs and from the Palatine Story in Rathkeale to The Vote: 100 Years of Irish Women in the De Valera Museum in Bruree.

Best of all, most of the listed events are free and many run throughout the week.

The aim of Heritage Week is to build awareness and education about our heritage and in that way to encourage its conservation and preservation.

It also encourages people, young and old, to get outdoors and to value what our natural world has to offer. Here in Limerick, some of these events will include a Pop Up Wildlife Garden in Cappamore, a walk entitled The Call of the Forest in Broadford and a chance to explore the Bat Life of Curraghchase.

History will also be explore through events such as the John Hunt 1949 Excavation Unveiled which takes take this Friday in Glenbrohane; JFK in Limerick at City Hall and this Sunday, in the Desmond Hall, Newcastle West, there will be a lecture on The Women who died for Ireland 1918.

On Saturday, also in the Desmond Hall, there will be a lecture on Sean O’Riada, the man and his music at 4pm.

Story and drama feature in this year’s programme with a Story Exchange at Narrative 4 in O’Connell St on August 22 while in Abbeyfeale, there will be open-air re-enactments of a number of events from the town’s history on August 26.

Crafts will feature with Limerick Lace playing a big part. There will be an Amazing Lace exhibition at 51A O’Connell Street and other lace exhibitions as well as a lace workshop at City Hall. Narrative 4 will also have a display from the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland.

If you like getting into the thick of it all, you could take a kayaking tour of Limerick or take part in the Historical Treasure Hunt. A Drumming and Rhythm in Nature session takes place on two different days in Curraghchase while Lough Gur After Dark on August 24 offers a much quieter option.

Full details of these and all other events can be found on www.heritageweek.ie.