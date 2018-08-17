Blooming nice welcome!: Roses arrive in Limerick on tour ahead of Tralee stop

THE 57 finalists in the Rose of Tralee contest received a warm Limerick welcome this afternoon as they made their only stop on their way to the Kerry town.

Roses, including Limerick’s very own Hazel Ni Chathasaigh fromRoxbor Road, were met by green Limerick banners, and personalised messages from young fans of the contest, which takes place between this Friday, August 17, with the final set for the following Tuesday, August 21.

They stopped at Alex Findlater and Co in the heart of O’Connell Street, where they were greeted with a meal, some cupcakes made by local children and another treat in the form of a seranade by chef John Frawley.

Unsurprisingly, his set list included the 19th century ballad, The Rose of Tralee!

Jacinta Khan, social media manager at the Savoy Hotel, which runs Findlaters, said they are “honoured” the International Rose Festival makes its one and only stop in Limerick.

“We are so excited, we love the Roses. They have called so many times. But this is extra special for us, because we have the new restaurant open for the first time,” she told the Limerick Leader.

Jacinta has high hopes for a unique treble for Limerick.

She wants to see our hurlers win the All-Ireland final this Sunday, the Limerick cricket team also be named Kings of Ireland – and for Hazel to win the Rose of Tralee for the county.

“I think we could: Hazel is a fabulous representative – and we are overdue a win,” Jacinta said.

Hazel’s mother Marian Casey said: “We are very proud – but we’re proud of all our children. It’s a lovely day for her. It’s a nice Limerick welcome – except for the rain of course!”