ESB warn about individuals ‘fraudulently calling to homes’ in West Limerick

CON-MEN pretending to be from ESB Networks are calling to homes in the West Limerick and North Kerry area.

“We have been informed that these individuals are cutting trees and then requesting payment for the work,” a spokesman for the company said this Thursday.

These individuals, he said, were fraudulently calling to homes in and purporting to be company staff.

“All ESB Networks staff and contractors representing ESB Networks are required to carry and display their ESB Networks identification,” the spokesman said. “ESB Networks never request cash payment for tree cutting services.”

“We ask residents in these areas to be vigilant when answering the door to people purporting to be from the company and to be wary of admitting anyone into their property if in any way uneasy,” he added.

“Should anyone have any doubts about an individual’s identity, we recommend that they contact their local Garda station immediately.”.

Gardai in Newcastle West are aware of the issue but no reports of incidents have so far been received. They can be contacted at 069-20650.