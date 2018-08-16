Emergency services rescue man from ‘fast flowing water’ in Limerick

EMERGENCY services have rescued a man from the river in Limerick.

After the alarm was raised overnight this Thursday, the man was located in fast flowing water, clinging to the pontoon at Barrington’s Quay and was removed from the water.

At approximately 12.40am this Thursday morning Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a river incident on the Abbey River at Barrington’s Quay.

A man, believed to be in his mid 20s, was seen entering the Abbey River by passers by.

Four units of the Limerick City Fire Service was immediately dispatched by Munster Regional Fire Control, including fire rescue boat FireSwift with swift water rescue technicians on board.

Within three minutes, FireSwift Crews quickly located the casualty, with the help of ground fire crews and voluntary river patrols.

FireSwift Crews rescued the man, bringing him aboard their boat. He was bought to the city slipway at St Michael’s Rowing Club where he was treated by HSE ambulance crews and removed to University Hospital Limerick.

His physical condition is not life threatening.