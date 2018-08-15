Trio of students at Limerick school secure maximum Leaving Cert points

THREE students at a Limerick school have received maximum points in the Leaving Certificate.

The trio of students from Ardscoil Rís each scored maximum points of 625 points in the Leaving Certificate 2018.

They are Eoin Corcoran, Ronan Connolly and Michael O’Callaghan.

Principal Tom Prendergast said: “We had a lot of happy faces this morning when the class of 2018 were collecting their results, thankfully.”

Some 2,495 students, made up of 1,241 young women and 1,254 young men, sat their Leaving Certificate exams in Limerick this year, according to the State Examinations Commission.

A further 97 young women and 105 young men completed the Leaving Certificate Applied programme in Limerick in 2018, according to the figures.

Exam results were available from 9am this morning, with students also able to access their results online from noon this Wednesday.

A helpline facility will be operating from August 15 to provide information and advice to students and parents at results time.

The helpline, which will be operated by the National Parents’ Council, is available on 1800 265 165.

The viewing of scripts will take place in schools on Friday August 31 and Saturday September 1.

To appeal a result, Leaving Certificate candidates should use the Online Appeal Application Service on www.examinations.ie.

This service, which allows candidates access to making and paying for an appeal, will be available from 12 midday on Monday August 20 until 5pm on Monday, September 3.