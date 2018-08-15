Limerick students get ready to collect Leaving Cert results

MORE THAN 2,600 Limerick students are eagerly gearing up to receive their Leaving Cert exam results this Wednesday morning as the day they’ve waited all summer for finally arrives.

Exam results will be available to Limerick students at their schools from 9am this Wednesday morning.

Limerick students can also access their results online from noon this Wednesday.

According to an official breakdown on this year’s figures by the State Examinations Commission, a total of 2,495 students, made up of 1,241 young women and 1,254 young men, sat their Leaving Certificate exams in Limerick this year.

A further 97 young women and 105 young men completed the Leaving Certificate Applied programme in Limerick in 2018, according to the figures.

This year sees the first exam sat in the new subject of Politics and Society as well as changes to the Art assessment.

A helpline facility will be operating from August 15 to provide information and advice to students and parents at results time.

The helpline, which will be operated by the National Parents’ Council, is available on 1800 265 165.

The viewing of scripts will take place in schools on Friday August 31 and Saturday September 1.

To appeal a result, Leaving Certificate candidates should use the Online Appeal Application Service on www.examinations.ie.

This service, which allows candidates access to making and paying for an appeal, will be available from 12 midday on Monday August 20 until 5pm on Monday, September 3.

As students get ready to collect their results, Limerick Samaritans have called on students, parents and peers to make sure young people receiving results are not put under unacceptable pressure.

Keeping results in perspective and options open helps young people, and their parents, recover if they are disappointed, according to John Downey, lead volunteer and branch director of Limerick Samaritans.

“Getting exam results can be stressful and we hope all students are pleased with their results,” Mr Downey said.

“If you are not, remember that your results don’t define who you are, or show all that you can do.”

“There are other opportunities and a chance to study again if that is what you want to do.”

“It helps to share your thoughts and feelings with someone, so do talk to friends, teachers and parents about how you are feeling, and look out for your friends.”

“You will be ok, and Samaritans is always here," Mr Downey added.

Anyone worried about themselves or a student can contact Samaritans for free from any phone on 116 123, text 087 260 9090 or email jo@samaritans.ie.