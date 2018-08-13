Sold out!: High demand for train tickets on All Ireland final day

IRISH Rail has confirmed that a number of trains from Limerick to Dublin next Sunday are fully booked as hurling fans make arrangements to travel to the capital for the All Ireland final.

The 9.10am Limerick to Heuston and the 19.24 Heuston to Limerick trains are now sold out. The 9.40am Limerick to Heuston and 18.50 Heuston to Limerick services are likely to sell quickly.

10am seats from Limerick Junction to Heuston are available.

Iarnród Éireann has confirmed that extra services between Charleville and Heuston station will operate on Sunday to facilitate Limerick hurling fans travelling to Croke Park.