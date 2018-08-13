Sold out! High demand for train tickets on All Ireland final day
Iarnród Éireann says tickets for regular services next Sunday have sold out
IRISH Rail has confirmed that a number of trains from Limerick to Dublin next Sunday are fully booked as hurling fans make arrangements to travel to the capital for the All Ireland final.
The 9.10am Limerick to Heuston and the 19.24 Heuston to Limerick trains are now sold out. The 9.40am Limerick to Heuston and 18.50 Heuston to Limerick services are likely to sell quickly.
10am seats from Limerick Junction to Heuston are available.
Iarnród Éireann has confirmed that extra services between Charleville and Heuston station will operate on Sunday to facilitate Limerick hurling fans travelling to Croke Park.
Extra 08.15 Charleville/Heuston and 19.30 Heuston/Charleville services on Sunday 19th August now available on https://t.co/r50m2431AZ for @LimerickCLG fans heading to @CrokePark— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) August 9, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on