Limerick village going green for Pattern festival and All-Ireland final

AN APPEAL has been made to residents in one County Limerick village to ‘go green’ this week to coincide with their annual festival and the build-up to the All-Ireland hurling final.

The Ballylanders Pattern Festival which runs until Wednesday, August 15, boasts a long and varied list of events and activities and the organisers haven’t forgotten the Limerick hurlers either.

“Please join with us in support for the Limerick senior hurlers and dress our village in green and white this week,” the organisers urged in the local notes section of the paper this week.

“We would like you to put green and white in every window and every house as soon as you can. We will also leave in some balloons to you like before and would be grateful if you can put these up for the Pattern Day.”

This Friday, Ballylanders Village Park are holding a fundraising table quiz in An Poc Fada at 8.30pm. All teams welcome. Table of 4 for €40.

On Saturday, August 11, a family fun day and football blitz takes place in the GAA pitch from 12 noon. Also on Saturday the 60km cycle, 10km cycle and 5km walk/run take place. The 60km Tour of South/East Limerick and West Tipperary kicks off at 10am with registration from 9am. The annual 10km cycle and 5km walk/run kicks off at 11.30am with registration from 11am.

This year’s route will again be marshalled by a loyal group of volunteers/stewards and will be supported by the Red Cross.

Funds raised will go towards the Church Refurbishment Fund and also Limerick Suicide Watch. On Sunday, there will be a bake sale and sideshows form 11.30am in the Day Care Centre.

Wednesday proves to be a very busy day. From 12 noon there will be a farm market and craft stalls in the village. There will also be an animal roadshow and circus street entertainment show. A fancy dress parade takes place from 7pm with free music on the street from 7.30.

Full details are on the official posters in shops and on the Ballylanders Pattern Festival Facebook page.