Limerick sailors make history with Foynes’ first national title

FOYNES Yacht Club has won its first national title when three local sailors became 2018 National Mermaid Champions.

Darragh McCormack, Mark McCormack and Johnny Dillon were racing on the 188 Innocence when they made history with the first title for the club.

The Mermaid National Championships started in 1953, and this is the first time a Foynes boat has claimed the title. This year, the championship also took place in Foynes.

“It’s a proud day for Foynes Yacht Club. Needless to say, the onshore welcome party didn’t hold back with hooters, champagne, family and friends coming to greet the new champions as they sailed their mermaid 188 Innocence back to the slipway,” said a spokesperson for the club.

The prizegiving is complete! Well done to our very own National Champions - Darragh, Mark & Johnny.... The Comic Book Heroes have just kicked off, there's gona be a great party in the club tonight! https://t.co/T6oAOeqFGO — Foynes Yacht Club (@foynesyachtclub) August 5, 2018

The championship came to a close on Sunday evening after four days of racing.

Darragh and Mark are the sons of Foynes Yacht Club Commodore James McCormack. Their mother, Patricia, is also involved in the club.

A dinner and prizegiving ceremony was held at the clubhouse on Sunday evening, and was attended by more than 100 people.

“It was great to see so many from the local community and fellow sailors taking part in the celebrations and showing their support for these well deserved winners Darragh, Mark and Johnny. Celebrations continued into late Monday morning.

“They never gave up, and fought hard over the years to win this title, coming close a few times but this weekend all their efforts paid off,” said the club spokesperson.