Recipe for success: Limerick Food Experience returns to Cappamore Show

THE FIRST Limerick Food Experience at last year’s Cappamore Show had all the right ingredients.

And as organisers found the right recipe for success it is back again at this year’s show on Saturday, August 18.

Limerick Food Experience features a large marquee showcasing the best quality food and drink that Limerick has to offer with over 15 food producers already registered. In addition, there will be two cookery demos, one from Tom Flavin, executive chef, Limerick Strand Hotel and the second from celebrity chef Edward Hayden.

It is sponsored by Limerick City and County Council along with the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Limerick.

Local councillor and a vice-president of the Cappamore Show, Noel Gleeson said Limerick has always been synonymous with great food.

“It is an excellent addition to the Cappamore Show to have this food showcase and one which we know will delight visitors to the show. We are delighted to have the Local Enterprise Office and Limerick City and County Council on board to help us support and promote Limerick’s great food and drink produce,” said Cllr Gleeson.

Eamon Ryan, head of enterprise LEO Limerick, said they are delighted to sponsor the Limerick Food Experience at Cappamore Show again this year.

“The food and drink being produced here in Limerick is to an incredibly high standard and LEO Limerick along with Limerick City and County Council are delighted to work with the Cappamore Show committee to provide a platform for these producers to showcase their products and also to further promote Limerick’s excellent food produce,” said Mr Ryan.

He continued: “Our participation in Cappamore Show is also a pivotal aspect of the Limerick Food Strategy which was published in 2016 – one of the key recommendations of which was to run a food showcase event.”

The Cappamore Show, now in its 64th year, promises to be a great day out for those attending from near and far. With an annual attendance of more than 10,000 visitors, over 60 trade stalls, showjumping, cattle and horse competitions, cookery craft and art competitions and numerous side shows, there is something for all the family at Cappamore Show, and now to sample and taste as well!

At last year’s show, Tom Flavin said Limerick produce is fabulous.

“It is brilliant. From the oils to the bacon to the cheese makers. I’ve been shouting about the brilliant food producers in Limerick for a long, long time,” said Mr Flavin.

For more information or to book one of the last few remaining spaces in the marquee please contact Trish O’Sullivan on 087 1142048.