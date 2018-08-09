Restrictions at University Hospital Limerick as 'significant volumes of patients isolated'

STRICT visitor restrictions are in place at University Hospital Limerick with “significant volumes of patients requiring isolation”.

The UL Hospitals Group has put these restrictions in place “in the inetrests of patient care”.

“With high volumes continuing to present to UHL, these restrictions, while regrettable for patients and their loved ones, have been deemed necessary in the interests of patient care. All infection control measures are in place and every effort is being made to manage the situation,” a spokesperson said.

Until further notice, there will only be one visitor per patient allowed and only during visiting hours, from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 9pm.

“Members of the public are reminded not to bring children on visits anywhere in the hospital. Parents visiting children are unaffected by the restrictions but are advised not to bring siblings.”

It is not known yet what has prompted the patient isolation.