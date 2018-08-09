Former Limerick international hockey player Cecil Reid passes away

FORMER international hockey player Cecil Reid, from Limerick, has passed away and will be laid to rest this week.

Cecil, from Swanson Terrace, O’Connell Avenue, passed away peacefully at Corbally House on Tuesday.

The ex-international hockey player, affiliated with Lansdowne Hockey Club, was married to the late Paddy Reid, one of Limerick’s most eminent international rugby players.

Cecil was also a devoted member of Limerick Golf Club and Garryowen Rugby Club.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and dearest mother of Deirdre (Whelan), Cecil (Clarke) and Pat. Deeply regretted by her sons-in-law Pat and Ger, grandchildren Lisa, Shane, Kelly, Eilbhe, Deirdre, Greg and Gearóid, her seven great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

She is reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate this Thursday at 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Ave.

Funeral on Friday after 12 noon Mass to Castlemungret Cemetery.