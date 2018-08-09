WATCH: Limerick gardai organise ice cream party to support Down Syndrome Ireland

AN ice-cream party will take place at the People’s Park this weekend to help raise funds for Down Syndrome Ireland.

The free event is part of the annual HB Fundays campaign which aims to raise €350,000 nationally.

It takes place near the bandstand at the People’s Park from 2pm on Saturday and is supported by community gardai from Roxboro Road station.

“It’s for Down Syndrome Ireland, it’s our first time holding a charity event and it’s about giving back to the community what the community gives to us and hopefully everybody will come out and support us and the weather will help too,” said Garda Niamh Keogh.

Noreen Keane of Down Syndrome Limerick is appealing to people to come out on Saturday to support the event.

“We hope people will have a lot of fun and that families will come out to support the event because all monies raised will go towards the provision of services for children and adults with Down Syndrome such as speech and language therapy and occupational therapy,” she said.