Tidy Towns prize for new townhouse in Limerick

ONE of the city centre’s newest bars has been honoured with an award from Limerick Tidy Towns.

Staff at Flanagan’s Townhouse and Whiskey Cellar at 31 Thomas Street, a unit once home to the Blind Pig, have been given the prize for their beautiful renovation of this historic Georgian building.

Maura O’Neill, Limerick Tidy Towns, said: “A couple of months ago, we got a call from a member of the public recommending Flanagan’s Townhouse as one our monthly award winners and we were only too happy to agree with their choice.

“It is wonderful to see this beautiful building which is historically well known as part of the hospitality industry in Limerick city restored so sympathetically to its former glory under the new guise of Flanagan’s Townhouse, having maintained the beautiful Georgian exterior features and interior character, and enhanced it to create this contemporary and hugely attractive building, which is a great asset to the hospitality industry in the city”.

Flanagan’s Townhouse and Whiskey Cellar is a sister restaurant to the well-known Flanagan’s on the Lake in Ballina/Killaloe and opened on Thomas Street in April 2018.

It becomes Limerick City Tidy Towns’ eighth monthly winner for 2018, following St Michael’s Rowing Club in January, Foot Solutions in February, La Fromagerie in March, Portleys Bar in April. Be Your True Self in May, Jack Mondays Coffee House in June, and the Limerick City Council Parks Department in July, and they will be in with the chance of winning this year’s overall prize at the Tidy Towns Group’s annual event to be held early in 2019.

If you wish to volunteer with Limerick Tidy Towns they meet every Sunday morning at 11am at the corner of Thomas Street and O’Connell Street, and on Wednesday evenings at 6pm outside The White House Pub at the junction of Glentworth Street and O’Connell Street, where a clean-up takes place.