Dental surgery in Limerick city ransacked in late night burglary

GARDAI are investigating a burglary in which an individual ransacked a dental surgery in the city centre in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

At 12.30am, an individual entered the basement clinic at John’s Square via the window after jumping spiked railings.

Gardai confirmed that the individual ransacked the premises during the incident. It is understood that the clinic was severely damaged by bleach during the burglary.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street garda station at 061 212400.