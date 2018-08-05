Metro Mayor requests World Cup homecoming for Limerick hockey player Roisin Upton

LIMERICK’S Metropolitan Mayor, Cllr Daniel Butler, has called on Limerick City and County Council to organise a homecoming reception for hockey player Roisin Upton, to mark the Irish team’s achievement in reaching the World Cup final.

The Irish Women’s Hockey Team won silver after they were beaten by the Netherlands in this Sunday afternoon’s final, which ended 6-0.

Raheen woman Roisin Upton played a vital role in the team throughout the World Cup campaign.

The twenty four-year-old is a former pupil of An Mhodhscoil and Crescent College Comprehensive, and has more than 40 caps for Ireland.

The women’s hockey team captured the country’s attention this week when they reached new heights in the world of sport. Having entered the tournament as the 16th ranked team, they progressed all the way to come face-to-face with the world’s number one team, the Netherlands.

Mayor Butler said: “I have this evening called on Limerick Council to organise a homecoming reception for Roisin Upton in light of her historic achievement of making a World Cup final.

“Roisin and her teammates have achieved a first World Cup field sport final in the history of this state. To have among this brave team a local player in Roisin has been the source of a huge sense of pride among us all here in Limerick. She has equipped herself with absolute professionalism on and off the pitch,” said the city’s mayor, who is also from Raheen.

“I want to acknowledge her family, especially her parents, for their huge support and dedication in supporting Roisin to get there. I also want to acknowledge the local hockey community here in Limerick who deserve huge credit for their part in this achievement through the commitment and sacrifice. They have endured much heartbreak and near misses and finally they get the reward they deserve.”

Cllr Butler continued: “Limerick has found itself a new sporting icon in Roisin Upton and we must celebrate her and all she has achieved and will inevitably inspire others to achieve, especially young women.”