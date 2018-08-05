WATCH: Heartbreak for Ireland as Dutch prove too strong in Hockey World Cup final

Ireland's historic search for a first ever World Cup Women's Hockey title ended in Lee Valley London today as they lost out 6-0 to the Netherlands in the World Cup final.

Goals from Welten (8), Jonker (19) in quarter one, were followed by two sucker punch strikes before half time from van Male and Pheninckx, leaving it 4-0 to the favourites at the break.

Things were to go from bad to worse for Limerick's Roisin Upton and coach Graham Shaw's side as the defending champions made it three goals in as many minutes either side of the break as the Dutch side's class told. This time it was Keetels turn to hit the net, to take their tally to 5-0.

The Netherlands were to score their sixth from a penalty corner shortly after, with Van Maasakker scoring the pick of the scores so far with a superb drag flick high into the top corner from a short distance out.

The performance of Ireland at this World Cup will live long in the memory for all, especially when one takes into account that the Netherlands are a professional set up, while Ireland remain amateurs.

Wins over the USA, India x2 and Spain propelled this side into a World Cup final that their honesty of effort and skill deserved.

Thoughts for this side will now turn to the Tokyo Olympics in July 2020.

