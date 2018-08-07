German links:  Ambassador’s walking tour of Limerick

THE GERMAN Ambassador to Ireland, Deike Potzel, visited Limerick for two days in mid-July, and admired some of the developments in the city since her last visit in February.

The ambassador, from Berlin, is relatively newly-appointed having settled into her role this year.

She met with Sigi Murrihy, a German native who has been living in Limerick for over 50 years.

Mrs Murrihy, a former tour guide pictured on the right with the ambassador outside the Hunt Museum, brought Ms Potzel on a walking tour.

“She loved the flowers around the city,” said Mrs Murrihy.

The ambassador visited companies and organisations with German links during her two-day trip to the Limerick region, including Kostal in Abbeyfeale, the Palatine museum in Rathkeale and Lufthansa Technik in Shannon.

She also viewed the new library at University of Limerick.