German links: Ambassador’s walking tour of Limerick
Reporter:
Maria Flannery
7 Aug 2018
Email:
maria.flannery@limerickleader.ie
Ambassador Deike Potzel with Sigi Murrihy at the Hunt Museum
THE GERMAN Ambassador to Ireland, Deike Potzel, visited Limerick for two days in mid-July, and admired some of the developments in the city since her last visit in February.
The ambassador, from Berlin, is relatively newly-appointed having settled into her role this year.
She met with Sigi Murrihy, a German native who has been living in Limerick for over 50 years.
Mrs Murrihy, a former tour guide pictured on the right with the ambassador outside the Hunt Museum, brought Ms Potzel on a walking tour.
“She loved the flowers around the city,” said Mrs Murrihy.
The ambassador visited companies and organisations with German links during her two-day trip to the Limerick region, including Kostal in Abbeyfeale, the Palatine museum in Rathkeale and Lufthansa Technik in Shannon.
She also viewed the new library at University of Limerick.
If you wish, you can contact us using any of the methods below. 54 O'Connell Street Limerick Ireland Email: news@limerickleader.ie Telephone: 061 214500
This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on