Limrick's Adare Manor in the running for world golf award

ADARE Manor has been nominated in the ‘World’s Best New Golf Course’ category at the 2018 World Golf Awards.

The World Golf Awards serve to “celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism, world-class courses and golf destinations”.

Paul Heery, General Manager of Adare Manor, said: “We are delighted that The Golf Course at Adare Manor has been nominated in the ‘World’s Best New Golf Course’ category at the 2018 World Golf Awards. We have received huge support locally and internationally since we re-opened earlier this year.

“The golf course was redesigned and remodelled by our team led by world-renowned golf course architect Tom Fazio, who set out to ensure the resort with its new unique features takes its place among the finest golf courses in the world. It is one of a small number of courses worldwide incorporating the latest SubAir technology. Beneath every Pre Distinction bent grass green the finest putting surfaces has been created for players.

“We are very proud to have received this world class award nomination, as it is testament to the professionalism and dedication of the entire team who look after the golf course and our guests all year round,” he added.

The public can register to vote at worldgolfawards.com/register.