Limerick’s Childrens Grief Centre secures funding boost

A CENTRE in Limerick which provides a safe space for grieving youngsters and their families received a welcome boost after securing two lots of vital funding.

The Children’s Grief Centre, based at the South Circular Road, has received €30,000 from the HSE and Tusla in order to address the service’s long waiting list.

And in a further boost, it has received another €2,000 from petrol retailer Applegreen, as part of its ‘Blossom Fund’ partnership with the Irish Youth Foundation.

All this comes on the same day the Pride of Place judges paid a visit to its centre, which allows children to explore their feelings in a different manner to counselling, through art and play.

The centre – headed by Limerick Person of the Year St Helen Culhane – is nominated in the Communities Reaching Out Initiative section of the national awards.

Senator Maria Byrne has welcomed the funding boost, saying: “It provides an invaluable service which has helped more than 1,000 children affected by loss through death, separation and divorce. We have a responsibility as a state to ensure every child facing loss through death, separation or divorce, receives the care and treatment they require and deserve in an appropriate environment.”

The Children’s Grief Centre is one of 62 community and voluntary projects chosen by Applegreen for its funding boost – from 300 entries.

Adrian Griffney, head of the firm’s charitable fund, said: “Applegreen is thrilled to focus on local community-based projects offering support to children locally which is something we are passionate about. We are excited to see how the funding will help this project.”